Tofurky, a manufacturer of plant-based meats in the U.S., is announcing that Morinaga Nutritional Foods, the U.S.-based manufacturer of Mori-Nu Silken Tofu, has acquired the company and its sister brand, Moocho. With the acquisition of Tofurky, Morinaga Nutritional Foods will own the #3 retail brand for plant-based meats in the U.S.

Tofurky and Morinaga Nutritional Foods have a long-standing relationship, as Morinaga has been a tofu supplier for Tofurky products for 17 years. The acquisition of Tofurky and Moocho will help strengthen the integrated supply chain and future category growth for the brands. Tofurky will continue manufacturing products at its sustainably-focused facility in Hood River, Oregon, where Morinaga Nutritional Foods plans to increase operational excellence with technical staff to maximize capacity. The company will also uphold the core values, original recipes and product availability of both Tofurky and Moocho brands.

“We’ve been working with the team at Morinaga for nearly two decades, and over that course of time realized the multiple synergies our organizations have across our businesses – from supply chain and operations to new product development targets,” said Jaime Athos, president and CEO of Tofurky. “We’re very proud of what we’ve achieved thus far as an independent and family-operated company, but as we enter our next stage of growth, Morinaga will provide the platform needed to help us expand more aggressively in the U.S. and beyond.”

Morinaga Nutritional Foods was founded with a vision to help people lead happy lives through foods that contribute to physical, mental and environmental health. The company manufactures shelf-stable tofu, sold in both the retail and foodservice channels with a focus on quality and aseptic packaging. Offering tofu that is merchandised as an ambient finished good with considerable shelf life, as opposed to traditional refrigerated options, is a differentiated benefit in the category.

“Tofurky has a proven track record of success in the U.S. and is a significant player in the plant-based category with many loyal fans,” said Hiroyuki Imanishi, president and CEO of Morinaga Nutritional Foods. “We’re excited to help bolster both [Tofurky's] and Moocho’s [presences] in the U.S. while strengthening manufacturing efficiencies and boosting new product development to meet ever-increasing marketplace demand.”

In addition to Tofurky’s sustainable manufacturing facility in Hood River, Oregon, Morinaga operates a tofu manufacturing facility in Tualatin, Oregon, and a sales and R&D office in Torrance, California. Morinaga plans to leverage synergies from Tofurky’s sales and marketing teams to fine-tune total portfolio approaches to the U.S. marketplace.

All Tofurky and Moocho foods are 100% non-GMO. For more information about Tofurky, visit Tofurky.com or find the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. For more information on Moocho, visit moochofoods.com or follow the brand on Instagram.

Sources: Morinaga Nutritional Foods; Tofurky; Moocho