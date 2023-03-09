The new Tyson Chicken Breast Sandwiches and Sliders are available in Original and Spicy. The flavorful, restaurant-quality sandwich is ready in minutes, made with breaded, all-natural (no artificial ingredients, minimally processed) white meat chicken and an artisan bun. The new product is available in the frozen snacks section at retailers nationwide.

The new Tyson Chicken Breast Sandwiches and Sliders are available in Original and Spicy. Photo courtesy of Tyson brand.

"It's now easier than ever for people to get the chicken sandwich they crave without leaving home," said Colleen Hall, Tyson bran's senior director of marketing. "We know nothing compares to a freshly made hot and juicy chicken sandwich, which is why we have perfected the chicken sandwich experience, enjoyed from the comfort of your kitchen and ready in minutes. The new Tyson Chicken Sandwiches and Sliders deliver on satisfying your craving quickly with a mouthwatering, protein-packed sandwich."

To mark Tyson Foods' foray into the chicken sandwich space, the brand is flipping the classic drive-thru experience with an exclusive activation in Los Angeles. Customers are invited to try the new Chicken Sandwiches at the first-ever Tyson Crave-Thru — a QSR-style drive-thru experience in the driveway of a residential home in the heart of Toluca Lake. A limited number of free Chicken Sandwiches are available for one day only on March 22, 2023. To get more information and RSVP to attend the event, visit www.TysonCraveThru.com. Tyson Chicken Breast Sandwiches are available in 24-ounce packages, providing four sandwiches per carton and 23 grams of protein per serving. Tyson Chicken Breast Sliders are available in 21-ounce packages, providing eight sliders per carton and 19 grams of protein per serving.

Source: Tyson brand