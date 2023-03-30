Sustainability has become a top priority for the American Lamb Board (ALB). Several new projects have been funded and more are in the works to promote the sheep industry’s commitment to sustainability and to quantify and improve the industry’s environmental impacts.

To support the many programs and opportunities for American lamb producers, ALB will hire a director of sustainability programs to:

1) develop and maintain a nationally recognized solar grazing education program and potentially other contract grazing opportunities

2) work with industry partners to improve American lamb sustainability, furthering the climate-smart project initiatives

This individual will be responsible for developing and managing ALB's solar grazing education program and other contract grazing opportunities. The individual in this position is expected to work with academic and industry professionals and organizations to conduct at least four grazing schools annually in different geographic regions of the country. Further, this individual is expected to develop industry partnerships, establish external support for education programs and engage in conversations with solar industry professionals to improve development of “sheep-friendly” solar installations.

The American Lamb Board is an industry-funded national research, promotion and information checkoff program that works on behalf of all American producers, feeders, seedstock producers, direct marketers and processors to build awareness and demand for American lamb. This position will support the American Lamb Board’s mission and goals set forth by the 2023–2028 strategic plan.

The selection committee will begin reviewing applications on May 1, 2023. A full position description is available on LambResourceCenter.com. For additional information please contact Megan Wortman, ALB executive director at megan@americanlamb.com or 303-759-3001 ext. 1.

Source: American Lamb Board