Newsweek recognizes Perdue Farms as one of the most trustworthy companies in America for 2023. The fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company is one of 700 companies awarded this distinction, which was evaluated based on trust among consumers, employees and investors. The company ranked 16th out of 45 food & beverage businesses.

“At Perdue Farms, our vision is to be the most trusted name in food and agricultural products,” said Randy Day, CEO of Perdue Farms. “It is a key driver of every decision we make as a company. We are thrilled to be recognized for our commitment to our associates and customers in Newsweek’s report of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America and take great pride in providing our customers and consumers with premium food and agricultural products. The dedication of our associates and farming partners enables everything we do. Now in our second century of business, we remain committed to these important stakeholders.”

Newsweek’s second annual Most Trustworthy Companies in America report was done in collaboration with market research partner, Statista. They reviewed 3,100 U.S.-based companies with revenues over $500 million and ranked them based on feedback from 25,000 Americans regarding customer treatment, career growth opportunities and investor interest.

Source: Perdue Farms