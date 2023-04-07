For the sixth consecutive year, Gwaltney and Roc Solid Foundation have partnered to support the mission of bringing hope to kids fighting cancer. Smithfield Foods and the Gwaltney brand continue their dedication to supporting local communities by providing a $50,000 donation toward several Roc Solid Foundation initiatives.

As a part of the brand's "Building On Hope" campaign from April through July, Gwaltney will provide "Play It Forward" playsets to families throughout the Southeast. Additionally, to support the organization, a portion of the donation will support initiatives to be announced at Roc Solid's annual fundraising gala.

Throughout the partnership, Gwaltney has provided playsets to 13 children from Florida to Virginia. The brand also contributed more than 280 Ready Bags, which include everything that a family might need for an unexpected hospital stay, including toiletries, a blanket, a journal, a tablet and more, to communities in the Southeast.

"For six years, the Gwaltney brand has proudly partnered with Roc Solid Foundation to help bring hope to kids facing cancer throughout the southeast," said Chris Braselton, brand manager for Gwaltney at Smithfield Foods. "The initiatives we've supported have made a positive impact in the communities we serve, and we're honored to be a part of these programs."

Roc Solid Foundation, a nonprofit organization based in Chesapeake, Va., has impacted thousands of families since its inception in 2009. It focuses on the power of play for kids diagnosed with pediatric cancer by surprising them with brand-new backyard playsets and Ready Bags, which are distributed through partnerships with children's hospitals across the country.

"Over the last few years, we've seen the need to pivot in the way we love and serve families facing cancer, and Gwaltney has always stepped up to the challenge," said Roc Solid Foundation's Chief Play Officer Eric Newman. "This year is no different. Gwaltney's support continues to allow us to bring hope to families all over with playsets and Ready Bags for those in immediate times of need."

