The USDA's FSIS is extending the comment period on the proposed rule for a voluntary “Product of USA” labeling claim.

Published on March 13, 2023, the deadline for comments was originally May 12, 2023. The proposed rule will be open for comments for an additional 30 days until June 11, 2023.

As announced in the March 10, 2023, Constituent Update, FSIS proposed new regulatory requirements to better align the voluntary “Product of USA” claim with consumers’ understanding of what the claim means. The proposal allows the voluntary “Product of USA” or “Made in the USA” claim to be used only on FSIS-regulated products that are derived from animals born, raised, slaughtered, and processed in the United States.

FSIS is extending the comment period in response to requests from an industry association and a foreign country for additional time to determine and formulate comments on the impact of the proposed regulations.

Comments may be submitted through the federal eRulemaking portal or by mail, sent to Docket Clerk, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food Safety and Inspection Service, 1400 Independence Avenue SW, Mailstop 3758, Washington, D.C., 20250-3700. All items submitted by mail or electronic mail must include the agency name and docket number FSIS 2022-0015.

Source: USDA