Seaboard Foods earned a Worker Safety Award of Merit for improving and achieving high levels of safety performance at its Guymon, Okla., pork processing, awarded by the North American Meat Institute (NAMI) at the 2023 Environmental, Labor and Safety+ Conference in Carlsbad, Calif. NAMI recognized more than 160 companies at its awards ceremony.

“NAMI is proud of these companies and their leadership for continuing to prioritize the health and safety of the hard workers who help feed America,” said NAMI President and CEO Julie Anna Potts. “These awards recognize the commitments made by the industry in the Protein PACT to further reduce workplace injuries by 50 percent by 2030.”

The Worker Safety Recognition Awards honor plants that have achieved a high level of safety performance as part of the continuing effort to reduce occupational injury and illness. The Worker Safety Award Winners can be found here.

“Providing employees with a safe working environment continues to be our highest priority and something that is top of mind for all our employees,” said Seaboard Foods Vice President of Human Resources Grae Griffin. “We are grateful to be recognized for our commitment to making our workplace a safe place for our employees.”

The various levels of awards — including the Award of Honor, Award of Merit, Award of Commendation, and the Certificate of Recognition — are based on an evaluation conducted by the National Safety Council, assessing each eligible plant’s actual safety performance as well as its implementation of various key components of an effective safety and health program. The National Safety Council staff examined Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Total Recordable Cases rate and the rate for Cases With Days Away From Work, Job Transfer, or Restriction (DART) data for each facility.

Companies that earned these awards also reported data in 2022 for the Protein PACT, which is uniting the largest-ever industry effort to strengthen animal protein’s contributions to healthy people, animals, communities and environment.

Source: Seaboard Foods