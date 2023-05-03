The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert due to concerns that frozen ready-to-cook meatloaf entrée products may contain undeclared milk, a known allergen. These entrees are removed from their master carton and delivered to consumers in ready-to-prepare trays that do not bear an ingredient statement. While egg, soy and wheat are declared in the ingredient list that appears on the carton, milk is not. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers with allergies to egg, milk, soy and wheat are aware that these products should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for distribution to consumers.

This item was produced on Feb. 1, Feb. 13, March 15 and March 28, 2023. The following product is subject to the public health alert:

14-ounce paper or plastic three-compartment tray with a sealed plastic cover containing “MEATLOAF & TOMATO SAUCE MIXED RICE AND SPINACH” and a use or discard by date of “May 1, 2023, May 13, 2023, June 15, 2023, and June 28, 2023.”

These items were shipped to organizations serving the senior population in Southern California and were further distributed through home-delivery meal service programs.

The problem was discovered by FSIS during a routine label verification task. FSIS inspectors observed that the meatloaf contained milk, but the establishment did not list milk as an ingredient on the case label. The individual trays delivered to consumers do not include an ingredient statement. Consumers should be aware that in addition to milk, this product also contains the allergens egg, soy and wheat.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers with allergies to egg, milk, soy and wheat who have received these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the meal service program.

Consumers with questions about the public health alert can contact Robert Cavanagh, president, Langlois Frozen Foods, at 949-497-4739 or robert.cavanagh@langloisfoods.com. Members of the media with questions about the public health alert can contact Michael Cavanagh, operations manager, Langlois Frozen Foods, at 949-497-4739 or mikecavanagh@langloisfoods.com.

Source: USDA's FSIS