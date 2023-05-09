Meijer is seeking unique, elevated food products from food manufacturers across the globe to expand its Frederik's by Meijer line of premium and innovative food in its more than 260 supercenters and grocery stores across Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

Prospective vendors interested in partnering with Meijer to offer their retail-ready products as part of the retailer's premium quality food line should submit their interest here. By submitting information into the RangeMe system, vendors are making their products available for Meijer merchants to consider throughout the year.

Despite only launching the Frederik's by Meijer brand in October 2021, it has already become a customer favorite thanks to the unique flavor profiles, innovative packaging and one-of-a-kind products. The Frederik's brand reflects the high standards and unique vision of its namesake, Fred Meijer, the retailer's co-founder and creator of the first-ever "one-stop shopping" experience. His innovative spirit inspires the line, combining fine ingredients with appealing flavors.

"Frederik's makes high quality, innovative and unique foods accessible to our customers for those moments they're looking to make memorable," said Don Sanderson, chief merchandising and marketing officer at Meijer. "We're excited to find additional partners that share our passion for innovation to bring new products to our customers and grow our businesses together."

To qualify, manufacturers must offer retail-ready products that embody the flavor and high-quality ingredients the brand stands for to create an elevated experience and memorable occasion for Meijer customers. Additionally, eligible products must be produced in a facility that passes third-party GFSI audits, have ingredient panels that comply with FDA and USDA regulations and have retail-ready packaging.

Applicants should submit their products via the retailer's partner, RangeMe. The Meijer team will then pull from products listed on RangeMe as they review products by category throughout the year. This year, Meijer merchants expect to review products in the following categories: Cocktail mixers, coffee, espresso pods, sauces, marinades & cooking sauces, soup, baking chips, refrigerated cookie dough, frozen desserts, bakery cookies and bakery sweet goods. However, vendors producing products in other food categories are also encouraged to apply at any time.

While they may not qualify for this opportunity, vendors carrying services or products that do not fit the categories currently being considered are encouraged to still submit their information for consideration through the retailer's prospective vendor page. Meijer has a significant history working with a variety of local and diverse vendors. Interested vendors can also learn more about Meijer and its commitment to supplier diversity here.

Source: Meijer