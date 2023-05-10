The ASMI Southeast Asia team executed a successful trade mission to Hanoi, Nha Trang and Ho Chi Minh City for 17 industry and ASMI HQ staff from Feb. 27–March 4, 2023. Industry members were invited to participate in the mission to help achieve two major objectives. The first was to increase awareness of Alaska seafood products to the Vietnam market by inviting industry members to meet with key Vietnam contacts including importers, foodservice and retail operators, chefs, local officials and other important players. The second was to have meetings and factory tours with Vietnam seafood companies that are processing for re-export and local markets. Both objectives were met throughout the mission, and ASMI looks forward to expanded opportunities for Alaska seafood in the region.

Please read the full trip report here: ASMI Trade Mission Trip Report [Vietnam 2023]

Source: Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute