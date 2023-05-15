Colorado’s largest seafood supplier, Seattle Fish Co., paves the way for sustainable seafood nationwide. For the first time ever, Seattle Fish Co. measures their overall impact, based on pounds of carbon dioxide (emitted both within their own operation and in their supply chain), in their public 2022 Impact Report. Seattle Fish Co. has sustainability at the core of their ethos, from their unique Eco Score program and annual energy, waste and water reduction targets, to their investment in Fishery Improvement Projects and commitment to product traceability.

“Our annual Impact Report is a way to reflect on progress made, track goals achieved, identify how we can make the biggest difference in our carbon footprint in the year to come and ultimately inspire others to do the same,” shared CEO and former National Fisheries Institute Chair Derek Figueroa. “We’re devoted to sustainable, big-picture best practices – from responsible sourcing to 24/7 handling, to reducing waste and energy use at every opportunity, and striving to educate and inform our employees, our customers and the public on why we do what we do.”

Between 2015 and 2022 Seattle Fish Co. has:

Reduced electricity usage per pound of production by 39%

Reduced water usage per pound of production by 30%

Reduced trash to landfill per pound produced by 73%.

They estimate their total carbon intensity at 4.1 pounds of CO2 per pound of product they sell.

“This report made our biggest opportunities for progress clear,” said Chief Sustainability and development Officer Hamish Walker. “While efficiency or our internal operations will always be a focus, by far the largest parts of our carbon footprint are from the catching or farming of fish, and the freight to get it to us. By improving efficiency and reducing emissions in these areas, and providing information to our customers to help them make lower carbon choices, I feel confident we can make a real difference in the years to come.”

Seattle Fish Co.’s Denver customers are familiar with the Eco Score program, a unique guide that gives buyers clarity to make easy, informed purchasing decisions that result in a direct, positive change to the health of the oceans. “We’re proud to be the first seafood distributor in the industry to offer a completely free program and tool like this to our customers,” said Walker.

Source: Seattle Fish Co.