STX Beef Co. LLC (STX) is announcing the purchase of Missouri Prime Beef Packers. STX will take over operatorship immediately.

Missouri Prime Beef Packers is located approximately 20 miles north of Springfield in Pleasant Hope, Mo. The plant, which sits on 256 acres, currently processes approximately 750 head of cattle per day in its 88,000-square-foot facility.

"STX prides itself on taking care of our customers while offering customized solutions, and developing long-lasting commercial relationships," said Terry Maul, STX Beef Co. CEO. "Missouri is home to a thriving beef industry, and we will be focused on delivering reliable service and dependable products to our customers."

STX is a JDH Capital company based in Corpus Christi, Texas, that currently operates a 250,000-square-foot facility that processes over 1,000 head of cattle per day.

Sources: JDH Capital; STX Beef