The world's largest pork-specific trade show is back soon for its 35th anniversary. The World Pork Expo returns to the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, June 7–9. Presented by the National Pork Producers Council (NPPC), this year’s expo will give attendees a packed schedule of events, including an expansive tradeshow, educational seminars and numerous networking events.

“World Pork Expo has always been about networking, education and innovation,” said NPPC Board President Scott Hays. “As we celebrate 35 years of the show, whether you are a producer or a partner in the industry, World Pork Expo will continue offering opportunities to discover how to propel your businesses forward.”

Here’s a look at what to expect from this year’s expo:

Visit the trade show spanning more than 300,000 square feet With close to 700 vendor booths, the pork industry’s newest and most innovative products will be on display for all three days of the event. To see the updated event schedule, visit the trade show and activities page of the World Pork Expo website. The exhibitor list and trade show floor plans are also available online.

Network with other industry experts Alongside the trade show, there are more than 50 hospitality tents conveniently situated on the fairgrounds plaza. Expo attendees can drop in and visit company representatives to learn about the latest innovations and developments. Leave enough time to take advantage of these valuable networking opportunities.

Grab breakfast at the McRig Expo attendees can grab breakfast at the McRig, courtesy of Lopez Foods, Fulton Market Group and McDonald’s, on June 7 and 8 from 8–10 a.m. to help fuel a day of learning and networking. The McRig will be located on Grand Avenue, west of the main entrance.

Attend educational sessions to expand industry knowledge Included with the cost of admission, attendees can take advantage of various business seminars and Pork Academy sessions. These offerings cover wide-ranging topics such as profitability, production processes, and more. These seminars provide valuable insights into many areas of the pork industry to help producers take their businesses to the next level.

Grab lunch at the Big Grill All event attendees receive a complimentary pork lunch from the Big Grill each day. The Big Grill can be found west of the Jacobson Exhibition Center and will operate from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday–Friday.



Final online registration deadline is June 1

The online registration deadline is approaching quickly. Secure a spot at this event by registering online before June 1. Visit World Pork Expo's website for the latest updates and details to plan a visit. The website also features important information, including nearby hotels, maps and exhibitors.

Follow World Pork Expo on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, too. Attendees can share their World Pork Expo experience using #WPX23 and #35YearsofWPX.

Source: World Pork Expo (presented by the National Pork Producers Council)