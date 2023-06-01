Wenzel’s Farm, the award-winning, premium provider of high-quality, handcrafted, small-batch meat snacks is announcing that Kwik Trip has added five more of the Wenzel’s Farm Snack Stick flavors to their shelves for customers to grab and eat for a high-protein snack.

In addition to Beef, Beef with Cheddar, and Teriyaki, Kwik Trip and Kwik Star locations across Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Michigan will now have these Snack Stick flavors: Dill Pickle, Mango Habanero, Jalapeno Cheddar, Honey Ham, and Beef with Pepperjack. Not all flavors are available at all Kwik Trip and Kwik Star locations.

“Wenzel’s is honored to partner with Kwik Trip, voted the number one convenience store in America for the fourth consecutive year,” stated Wenzel’s President Mark Vieth. “It is quite exciting to have such a great retail partner like Kwik Trip adding five additional flavors of our Snack Sticks to their shelves.”

One of the new flavors, Dill Pickle, recently won the 2022 Hot New Products Award from CStore Decisions in the meat snacks category.

Wenzel’s Farm offers 14 snack stick varieties, as well as 5 varieties of jerky, all of which are crafted in small batches using premium cuts of meat that are seasoned and naturally hardwood smoked. This is a tradition that has been in place since the Wenzel’s Family first started producing quality meat products in 1949. To see the complete line of Wenzel’s Farm products, visit www.wenzelsfarm.com.

Source: Wenzel's Farm