Leverwood Knife Works, part of the Edge Industrial Technologies group, has invested over $3 million into an expansion that features both increased space and new machinery at its plant in Red Lion, Pa.

The move doubles the size of their facility from 12,000 to 24,000 square feet. Leverwood is currently moving in new machinery as well as relocating existing equipment.

“When EDGE acquired Leverwood in 2021, we announced a goal to double capacity and invest in its future,” said Bob Woodbury, CEO of Edge Industrial Technologies. “Well, the future is now. This facility and machinery expansion will allow Leverwood to better serve our customers with increased production and reduced lead times for our line of custom and standard industrial knife blades.”

The company has set up a laser cutting and laser welding cell, as well as a precision grinding center, and moved their raw material storage area. This also frees up room in the existing space for new grinding cells, including robotic load and unload systems.

Leverwood is a producer of custom and standard industrial knife blades for both domestic and foreign equipment. Leverwood’s custom industrial cutting blades are used by a variety of industries, including packaging, paper converting, food processing, printing, bag manufacturing, recycling and more. The company is focused on U.S.-made quality and delivery.

Currently, Leverwood has a workforce of 25 employees and anticipates to hire an additional five employees as a result of this expansion.

“This growth puts in a great position to continue our mission, which is to help manufacturers navigate challenges and improve product quality and operations,” Woodbury said.

Source: Leverwood Knife Works (an Edge Industrial Technologies company)