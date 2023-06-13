Plantish, a company known for its revolutionary plant-based salmon created through patent-pending additive manufacturing technology, is announcing its rebranding to Oshi, effective immediately. This name change marks a significant milestone in Oshi's broader strategic transformation into a global food company as it gears up for its product launch in the United States later this year.

Oshi has successfully raised $14.5 million in funding to date, including notable investors like Unovis, who have backed companies like Beyond Meat and Oatly. Other investors include Pitango, TechAviv Founder Partners, SOMV, SmartAgro, E2JDJ, Alumni Ventures, HackSummit and OurCrowd. The company was founded in March 2021 and notable partners include Michelin chefs, cookbook author Adeena Sussman and content creator Nuseir Yassin from Nas Daily.

With over 70% of global fish consumption attributed to whole-cut forms such as whole fish or fillets, Oshi aims to revolutionize the alternative seafood sector by introducing whole-cut plant-based salmon. Traditionally, the technical complexities of whole-cut production have limited the availability of such options in the alternative seafood market, which has primarily focused on minced fish varieties like fish fingers and fried fish. Oshi's proprietary additive manufacturing technology has overcome these challenges, paving the way for an innovative and sustainable approach to plant-based seafood production.

"By rebranding to Oshi, we are embarking on a transformative journey to position ourselves as a leading global seafood company," says Ofek Ron, co-founder and CEO of Oshi. "Our new name, which stems from the word 'Ocean,' represents our values and our commitment to delivering exceptional seafood products that resonate with consumers worldwide. We are dedicated to offering a sustainable and delicious alternative to conventional seafood while promoting a healthier and more environmentally friendly food system."

Oshi is aiming to enter U.S. restaurants by the end of this year. They are already working with esteemed chefs and restaurants to perfect the product offerings before the launch. In addition, the company has secured a Memorandum of Understanding with Coop to collaborate on the distribution of Oshi salmon fillets in 2025. Coop Group is one of Europe's largest retailers with over 7,000 locations. The partnership aims to offer customers a sustainable, high-quality alternative to conventional salmon.

To learn more about Oshi and its innovative plant-based salmon, visit oshi.com. Stay connected with Oshi by following them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Source: Plantish