Old Trapper is announcing that they will once again be the exclusive beef jerky sponsor of the Outdoor Sportsman Group’s "Ultimate Season" that begins this summer.

Outdoor Sportsman Group’s "Ultimate Season" celebrates the great outdoors and is a consumer’s guide to finding success in the field.

Throughout the 2023 Ultimate Season programming, Old Trapper editorial content will be featured across Game & Fish, Petersen’s Hunting, and North American Whitetail and in custom digital videos promoted across Ultimate Season digital platforms. Old Trapper will have a print advertising presence in multiple OSG magazines and in promotion and execution of 4 Social Round Table segments featuring OSG brand experts and special guests. Old Trapper will also participate in the Ultimate Season Sweepstakes that will run from Aug. 1 through Oct. 29 with weekly winners and a special grand prize experience to see Luke Bryan in concert.

"Old Trapper beef jerky is a popular choice among outdoor enthusiasts who require a high-protein, low-fat snack to fuel their active lifestyles," said Robert Leary, chief marketing officer of Old Trapper. "Our continued sponsorship of the Outdoor Sportsman’s Group ['Ultimate Season'] reflects our commitment to the outdoor lifestyle and the people who live it. We are proud to be part of an event that celebrates the spirit of adventure and the happiness of being in nature."

Source: Old Trapper Smoked Products