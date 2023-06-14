A new report from ButcherBox, a direct-to-consumer meat brand, found that despite stereotypical summertime ideations of grilling season, nearly 4 in 10 Americans — 38% — are firing up their grills all year, with only 10% subscribing to the traditional May through September grill season.

The first annual ButcherBox Grill Index also found that cooking on the grill isn't just reserved for summer holidays. While the 4th of July remains the most popular grilling holiday, respondents cited Thanksgiving (25%), New Year's Eve (24%) and Christmas (20%) as top grilling holidays too. These year-round grillers don't just hail from the warmer parts of the country either. More than 30% of respondents from the Northeast and 30% from the Midwest regions of the country report that they grill year-round, suggesting that many Americans may be shoveling paths to both their driveways and their grills during snowier months. When asked the reasons behind choosing to grill, taste benefits and social gathering benefits were among the top answers at 63% and 20%, respectively.

Although Americans may be grilling outside of the traditional grilling season, the report suggests the frequency of grilling does not necessarily equal more confidence. Only half of Americans — 54% — reported feeling "very confident" manning a grill, and confidence levels appear to decrease depending on the protein. While three-quarters of Americans (73%) reported feeling "very confident" grilling up hotdogs and hamburgers, one third (36%) reported feeling "somewhat confident" grilling cuts of meat like ribs, and nearly one third (26%) reported feeling "not at all confident" grilling seafood.

"The smell of the grill and having family and friends gathered for a barbecue is quintessential summer for many Americans, but it's exciting to see that this appliance is getting more year-round use," said Kiran Smith, chief marketing officer at ButcherBox. "As a meat and seafood industry leader, we take pride in our sourcing principles and being able to bring consumers high-quality, humanely raised and sustainably sourced protein, but our Grilling Index has made it clear that there is an opportunity for us to help build consumers' confidence when it comes to grilling skills. There is a grill master in all of us and we love that ButcherBox can be a part of the journey in helping consumers get there."

Women have seemingly gained more confidence grilling in recent years with nearly 45% of female respondents reporting feeling "very confident" behind the grill. In ButcherBox's 2021 Kitchen Confidence Report, when asked about their confidence levels around different cooking appliances, only 5% of women cited the grill as an appliance they felt confident using. Another group of people who has reported feeling particularly confident behind the grill is Southerners. More than half (54%) of respondents from the Southern region of the U.S. reported that they feel "very confident" behind the grill –— significantly more than other U.S. regions. According to 70% of Americans, the key to unlocking more of that grill confidence lies in practice and learning more about grilling basics.

Additional insights and top grill tips from ButcherBox Chef Ashley Lonsdale

ButcherBox Grill Index says 62% of Americans don't think you can grill from frozen.

"Many people are surprised that you can grill meat directly from frozen—you can and should," Lonsdale said. "The colder temperature can help protect meat from overcooking and allows time for a deep char. Thick-cut steaks are an ideal place to start. Sear your steak over the hotter section of your grill, and then move it to indirect heat to finish cooking. The results are a perfect, juicy steak."

ButcherBox Grill Index says 20% of people believe you should not let meat rest after grilling.

"Resting meat after grilling allows the fibers to relax and the juices to redistribute. I recommend around 10 minutes for a thick steak and up to 20 minutes for a whole chicken or a larger roast. It's amazing what a little nap can do for texture and flavor," Lonsdale noted.

ButcherBox Grill Index says 25% of Americans don't prep their grill for grill season.

"Whether you grill frequently or seasonally in the warmer months, regular grill maintenance is essential. Food cooked on a dirty grill might pick up off-flavors from food residue, rust, and even bacteria. Most importantly, excess grease can cause flare-ups. So, consider cleaning as a safety precaution[,]" Lonsdale said. "To clean your grill, you must first clean up any charcoal, cooking residue, and ash. Next, it's time to de-grease. Turning your grill on low for a few minutes to warm it up and then turning it off can help with this process. Spray with a degreaser (check that it's safe for food surfaces) or dish soap, let it sit for a few minutes, and then clean with a scour pad. Once the grill is rinsed well with water, you are ready to grill."

Source: ButcherBox