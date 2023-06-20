The American Feed Industry Association named Megan Fulmer, director of import and export programs for Darling Ingredients Inc., as one of AFIA's 2023 Member of the Year award recipients during the AFIA International Trade Committee dinner.

“Megan is the type of member that the AFIA staff rely on for active engagement in a wide variety of topics and is willing to help coordinate across all AFIA objectives, providing insightful feedback to new policy proposals or challenges facing the industry,” said Mallory Gaines, AFIA’s director of market access and multilateral affairs. “She not only speaks on behalf of her company, but also does so with a view of benefitting the entire animal food industry to better navigate the waters in the ever-changing sea of import and export policy.”

The Member of the Year award is presented to an AFIA member who exhibits outstanding support in achieving the organization’s goals and objectives throughout the year. With the exception of the 83 members of the Food Safety Modernization Act working group who received the award in 2014 and the entire AFIA membership following the COVID-19 outbreak in 2021, only 41 individuals have been honored prior to this year.

Fulmer has been an active member of the AFIA’s international trade and pet food committees, serving as committee chair for both. During her time on the international trade committee, Fulmer has advocated for the association to lead the animal food industry’s engagement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service to address many outstanding export issues impacting the industry. She personally spearheaded several discussions where industry input, examples and support were needed to initiate change. Recently, she also engaged on the planning committee for the APHIS facility export training held at the International Production & Processing Expo in January 2023. The training was so successful that both APHIS and the industry desire to host additional opportunities to maintain open communication.

Fulmer received her Bachelor of Science from the University of New Hampshire, specializing in animal and equine sciences.

A second 2023 AFIA Member of the Year recipient will be announced in September.

Source: American Feed Industry Association