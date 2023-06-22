USPOULTRY and the USPOULTRY Foundation are announcing the completion of a funded research project at the University of Georgia in which a researcher assessed the use of metals on the resistance and virulence of avian pathogenic E. coli (APEC). The research was made possible in part by an endowing USPOULTRY Foundation gift from Mar-Jac Poultry and proceeds from the International Poultry Expo, part of the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE). The research is part of USPOULTRY's comprehensive research program encompassing all phases of poultry and egg production and processing. A summary of the completed project is below.

Project #726: Assessing the Impact of Feed Supplements on the Selection of Avian Pathogenic Escherichia coli (APEC) (Dr. Catherine M. Logue, College of Veterinary Medicine, Department of Population Health, University of Georgia, Athens, Ga.)



Dr. Catherine M. Logue, a professor at the University of Georgia, recently completed a project with a primary hypothesis that metal supplementation can impact poultry health by selecting pathogenic E. coli, resulting in undesirable health outcomes for poultry production. Findings revealed that metal resistance is prevalent in APEC, and some metals were of greater prevalence than others. This work highlighted the need for a better understanding of specific supplements or metals in the greater context of their potential for selection or control for pathogens, such as APEC.

The research summary is available on the USPOULTRY website. Information on other USPOULTRY research may also be obtained by visiting the USPOULTRY website, www.uspoultry.org.

Source: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association