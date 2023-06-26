Poultry processing involves handling and processing live birds into various products, including fresh and frozen meat and value-added products. These facilities’ processing lines consist of several stages, including slaughtering, evisceration, chilling, cutting, deboning, and packaging.

In recent years, there has been a growing concern by some non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) about the safety and well-being of workers in the poultry processing industry. One of the main issues is the perceived impact of the speed at which the processing line operates and its effects on the health and safety of workers.

The speed of the processing line is determined by the number of birds processed per minute on the evisceration line. It can vary depending on the bird type, the bird’s average weight, and the processing facility. The UFCW filed a legal suit against the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) regarding the legality of line speed waivers. The court hearing this case has remanded the USDA to evaluate the impact of line speeds on workers.

The accusations leveled in the lawsuit claim are that faster line speeds can lead to increased worker risks. The lawsuit claims that workers may be required to perform repetitive motions or work in awkward positions, which can lead to musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs). Additional claims express that workers who are using sharp tools and machinery may increase the likelihood of cutting themselves or inflicting other injuries. Further claims indicate that increased line speeds may increase a worker’s exposure to peracetic acid (PAA), potentially leading to respiratory issues.

USDA FSIS, as a result of the court’s remand order, is requiring facilities with modified line speed waivers to submit safety and health information and has commissioned a research panel to visit facilities and study the impact on worker safety and health. The panel made of academic researchers and former Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) officials has, to date, visited six facilities, with additional facility visits planned in 2023.

Additionally, the study panel is requiring poultry companies to provide workers’ personal information to FSIS, which is our primary cause of concern. Data, like injury logs and Worker’s Compensation data containing workers’ private information, must now be sent to the agency. Furthermore, during initial site visits, study panel members requested information for areas outside of operations covered under the line speed waivers.

The poultry industry has steadfastly obeyed established regulations and guidelines for poultry processing facilities, including OSHA requirements that employers provide workers with appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE). This includes gloves, aprons, and goggles, and the requirement to provide workers with adequate training on safe work practices and procedures.

In addition to OSHA guidelines, the industry and poultry processing companies have implemented safety programs to address worker safety concerns. These programs include ergonomic assessments to identify and eliminate hazards and training programs to educate workers on safe work practices and procedures.

The evisceration lines where the speeds are governed have been modernized with safety in mind, with increased automation reducing the need for manual handling, reducing cut injuries, and exposures to PAA.

Because of these efforts and many other worker safety focuses, the poultry industry has seen a 75% decrease in worker OSHA recordable injuries since 1994. While the speed of the poultry processing line is important for productivity and profitability, worker safety and well-being have always come first. By implementing appropriate safety programs and following OSHA guidelines, the poultry industry will continue to ensure that workers are protected from potential hazards and injuries.

Matt Spencer is director, HR & Safety Programs, for USPOULTRY.