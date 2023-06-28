As part of a commitment to combat food insecurity, Perdue Farms has awarded Volunteers of America Western Washington (VOAWW)’s Hunger Prevention Program a $10,000 grant to help families struggling with hunger in Snohomish County.

The donation from the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation is part of the company’s Delivering Hope to Our Neighbors initiative focused on improving quality of life and building strong communities. Perdue Farms is the parent company of Draper Valley Farms based in Mount Vernon, Washington, and its local brands: DRAPER VALLEY FARMS® No Antibiotics Ever Chicken, ROXY® The Organic Chicken and RANGER® The Free-Range Chicken.

“In response to the waves of hunger wreaking havoc on vulnerable families in the last few years, we increased the size of our distribution center from a small warehouse attached to the Everett Food Bank to a 60,000-square-foot distribution facility,” said Scott Rossiter, senior director of hunger prevention at VOAWW. “However, historic inflation has threatened the facility’s effectiveness and left us short on food to meet current needs. Having the support of Perdue Farms and our local neighbors Draper Valley Farms will make a meaningful difference.”

VOAWW operates a food bank in downtown Everett, two pantries in south Everett, and a food bank in Sultan that helps the rural neighborhoods of the Sky Valley.

Scott said the distribution center provides up to 35 percent of food staples to 17 other food banks and 18 meal programs in the county. While the distribution center has helped VOAWW answer the call, it isn’t enough. The Perdue grant will be used to purchase food and fuel.

“Inflation has relentlessly battered our programs and the distribution center. Everything we are able to accomplish is tied to food and fuel prices and is at the mercy of the global supply chain. Sticker shock has led to fewer donations,” he said. “And worst of all, even the simplest foods are much further out of reach for families already in the grips of poverty and hunger.”

Scott Taylor, direction of operations at Draper Valley Farms, praised the work of VOAWW’s Hunger Prevention Program.

“At Perdue Farms, we believe that in a country as rich in resources as ours that no one should go hungry,” he said. “VOAWW’s work to ease hunger in Snohomish County is a testament to the caring and dedication of this group. We are proud to lend our support and deliver a little hope to our neighbors.”

Source: Perdue Farms