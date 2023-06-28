The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service conducted a study with the Food Emergency Response Network (FERN) laboratories to gather data on not-ready-to-eat (NRTE) breaded stuffed chicken products purchased at retail stores.

Specifically, FSIS was interested in gaining information on the positive rate of Salmonella in these products and any differences in laboratory methods used.

Through FERN, 11 geographically dispersed state labs participated in the study. From July 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2022, the labs purchased locally available NRTE breaded stuffed chicken products at retail stores and tested them for the presence of Salmonella and indicator organisms. In total, 58 of the 487 samples tested were positive for the presence of Salmonella. There was a significant difference in positive rates depending on the size of the sample tested; larger samples identified more positives.

For further information, the Survey of Not Ready-to-Eat Breaded and Stuffed Chicken Products for Salmonella can be found on the FSIS website.

Also, as announced in the May 12, 2023 Constituent Update, FSIS extended the comment period on the proposed determination titled Salmonella in Not-Ready-To-Eat Breaded Stuffed Chicken Products. The proposed determination is open for comments until July 27, 2023. FSIS extended the comment period in response to requests from industry associations for additional time to determine and formulate comments on the impact of the proposal.

Source: USDA FSIS