The American Lamb Board (ALB) is pleased to introduce its sustainability director, Camren Maierle, PhD. He will lead the ALB’s research and producer education initiatives in this area and contribute to advancing the sheep industry’s commitment to sustainability, one of the top priorities for this checkoff-funded association.

In this new position, the first one added since ALB began more than 20 years ago, Maierle’s initial focus will be to develop and maintain a nationally recognized solar grazing education program, cultivate other contract grazing opportunities, and work with industry partners to improve American Lamb sustainability.

Maierle will also manage many aspects of the Climate Smart Grant, which is being finalized between USDA and ALB. In addition, he will help develop educational tools and mitigation strategies based upon the checkoff-funded Michigan State University project outcomes and implement with the industry.

Maierle is uniquely qualified to fulfill the role of sustainability director for the Lamb Board. An Ohio native, he has a bachelor’s in animal science from The Ohio State University, and both master’s and doctoral degrees in animal and food science from West Virginia University. Maierle has most recently been a livestock extension educator with Penn State University Extension, leading schools for sheep producers.

Maierle begins with ALB part-time on July 1 as he transitions from his Penn State Extension role, going full-time on October 1. He is in the process of moving back to the family farm in Ohio and will be working remotely from there.

“I’m excited to apply my passion for the sheep industry and dedication to practical, science-based education to this role,” Maierle said. “Opportunities of this magnitude for the sheep industry are rare and I fear, if missed, the industry will not have time to reclaim our seat at the table.”

Source: American Lamb Board