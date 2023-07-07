With corporate social responsibly considerations intersecting with companies’ overall sustainability efforts, cause marketing offers opportunities to build your brand while building bonds with the community your company is part of.

Cause marketing involves a collaboration between a for-profit business and a nonprofit organization for a common benefit, including social or charitable campaigns put on by for-profit brands looking to bolster their corporate social responsibility efforts.

Since the brand’s launch in 1931, Farmer John has made efforts to give back to its community. The brand recently entered year four of the California Commitment Tour, a partnership with local Boys & Girls Clubs.

“While the partnership has just begun, it will allow Farmer John to reach more families throughout California and show them the brand’s extensive and approachable portfolio,” said Lauren Connelly, brand manager of Farmer John. “It also allows Farmer John to continue to bring awareness to the community on the programs and opportunities available through the Boys & Girls Clubs.”

In addition to monetary donations of more than $50,000, the California Commitment Tour will offer in-person engagement with food trucks making five stops around California to deliver curated snacks and co-host community movie night events.

Connelly said that this type of cause marketing fits in with Farmer John’s overall branding/marketing focus that leverages the brand’s California roots by partnering with organizations that share a focus on local communities.

“The unique communities throughout California are what makes it such a special place, and Farmer John is always there to help create memories, leaning into the nostalgia of eating a Farmer John hot dog, or making that perfect ham sandwich -- it’s what helps make Farmer John so California,” she said.

“The brand is partnering with the Boys & Girls Club to take our food truck on tour to feed, serve and celebrate all Californians – with the mission of strengthening families,” Connelly said. “Select chapters of Boys & Girls Clubs are invited to movie screenings and enjoy complimentary snacks that showcase the versatility of Farmer John products while also offering others in the community to stop by and relax for an evening of fun. Farmer John has always believed in giving back to the community, and events and partnerships like these allow us to do just that.

The collaboration with Boys & Girls Clubs provides opportunities for Farmer John to conduct product sampling during California Commitment Tour activities.

“Farmer John wanted to showcase how easy it is to have a protein-packed snack using our products,” Connelly said. “Through the Farmer John food truck, guests are invited to sample Baked Pizza Rolls with Ham, Deconstructed Pretzel Hotdogs, and Mini Nachos topped with sausage and cheese.”