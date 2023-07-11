Fourth-generation family-owned Volpi Foods announces a new Eco-Pack for the company's line of award-winning, premium cured meats. The new paper material used in Volpi's Eco-Pack is curbside recyclable once separated from its thin liner. Additionally, the shelf life of the Eco-Pack packaging is equivalent to that of Volpi's previous plastic packaging, so there is no increase in food waste resulting from the switch to paper-based packaging. Grocery stores nationwide will start carrying the new Eco-Pack version this summer.

This new packaging takes Volpi's sustainability efforts to the next level with even more plastic reductions. In 2021, Volpi transitioned its entire pre-sliced line to its first Eco-Pack, which reduced plastic use by 70%. Since this launch, Volpi has diverted over 128 tons of plastic and is now reducing plastic by 80%.

"Our goal is to reduce the use of single-use plastic packaging, and we are proud to have achieved this," said Lorenza Pasetti, CEO of Volpi Foods. "For all of us to do our part in reducing plastic use, we know companies like ours need to make meaningful changes in how we package our products. It's a win-win for consumers; why not buy a delicious product that's in eco-friendly packaging?"

Volpi Foods has a healthy, no-nonsense approach that demands the highest standards including a firm commitment to sustainability, even winning a 2022 Mindful Award. Volpi only sources from local Midwest farmers to ensure every animal is Raised Responsibly. This means securing third-party animal welfare auditing so that herds have agricultural biodiversity, have comprehensive care from birth to humane harvest, are fed a primarily vegetarian diet, have the freedom to roam and socialize naturally, and are raised without steroids, growth promotants, or gestation crates. All of Volpi's products are always all-natural, non-GMO, gluten-free, start with fresh, never frozen, meat, and are made without nitrates or nitrites.

For more information and a nationwide store locator, visit VolpiFoods.com.

Source: Volpi Foods