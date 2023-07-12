FoodStory Brands and Paramount Consumer Products are announcing a new "Yellowstone" line of elevated Western cuisine, which brings the hit television series to life in American kitchens. The line embodies the rustic, authentic experience of the "Yellowstone" universe and includes seasonings and rubs, meat snacks and Angus beef chili. Breakfast meats, proteins, and beyond are planned for this line's ongoing expansion. Products are now available at Walmart, Kroger, Amazon, H.E.B., and in select Safeway and Albertsons stores, with many more retailers to come. "Yellowstone" cuisine is suitable for a backyard barbecue, campout, or while digging into an episode of "Yellowstone."

"For me, it's deeply meaningful to partner with FoodStory Brands on the launch of ['Yellowstone'] cuisine, as I'm not only head of craft services for the show but also the on-screen chef for the Dutton family," said actor and cookbook author Chef Gabriel "Gator" Guilbeau. "I am thrilled to be part of the launch and beyond as an ambassador of this new line. ['Yellowstone'] has an exceptional culinary point of view with authentic Western cuisine, and I'm excited to share it with our fans."

The new line of "Yellowstone" Western cuisine will roll out ongoing expansions across multiple food and beverage categories. Some current offerings include:

"Yellowstone" Seasonings and Rubs will elevate home-cooked meats and vegetables with frontier-forward flavors like Cattleman Steak, Cowboy BBQ, Skillet Butter & Herb, and Smoky Bourbon, all on shelves now at Kroger, Walmart, Amazon, H.E.B., Jewel-Osco, and in select Safeway and Albertsons locations. "Yellowstone" Seasonings and Rubs are made by Watkins, which has been crafting award-winning gourmet flavors since 1868. "Yellowstone" Skillet Butter & Herb Seasoning and Rub is a buttery blend of flavors and aromas complemented with garlic, salt, and mild black pepper, while "Yellowstone" Cattleman Steak Seasoning and Rub is a balanced blend of sea salt, garlic, onion and spices for a ranch-style flavor that enhances the meats' natural flavor. A unique blend of spices, smoked paprika, onion and molasses, "Yellowstone" Cowboy BBQ Seasoning and Rub gives any cookout dish a kick.

"Yellowstone" Angus Beef Chili will hit shelves at Walmart this month. An authentic blend of lean Angus beef and zesty spices, this is a hearty, high-protein meal. Produced by Vietti Foods of Nashville, Tenn., this homestyle chili is available with or without beans and has significantly more protein and less fat than other leading beef chili brands.

"Yellowstone" Meat Snacks are inspired by the centuries-old tradition of curing meats for long journeys. Featuring Angus Beef Sticks and American Wagyu Beef Sticks, each protein-packed snack is naturally hardwood smoked in Washington state. Crafted in partnership with Oberto's Cattleman's Cut brand, these premium snacks will launch at Walmart in early September.

"Yellowstone" Breakfast Meats will be available at Walmart this October. This line of authentic, Western breakfast staples includes Original and Bacon Breakfast Sausage Links, as well as Thick Cut Bacon made by Stampede Meats.

"['Yellowstone'] fans continue to look for ways to further engage with the brand and this new line is a natural extension of the Western lifestyle depicted in the show," said Dion Vlachos, executive vice president, licensing and retail, Consumer Products & Experiences, Paramount. "We are thrilled to partner with FoodStory Brands to curate authentic Western cuisine and bring the rustic roots and authentic flavors of ['Yellowstone'] to life, and we are so pleased with how retailers have embraced the products."

"It's an honor to partner with Paramount Consumer Products and bring the cultural phenomenon of ['Yellowstone'] to America's dining tables," said Jordan Jedeikin, SVP of business development at FoodStory Brands. "Our mission is to bring the best stories to life in food, and rarely does an entertainment brand authentically belong in nearly every category in the grocery store, from meat snacks, to coffee, to seasonings, smoked meats, chili, and beyond. With the products that FoodStory Brands and our partners are developing, ['Yellowstone'] has the potential to be the first entertainment property to transcend TV and become a major cross-category food and beverage brand for years to come."

"['Yellowstone'] has ignited widespread passion and interest in Western culture and cuisine. The Watkins Company is excited to share our history and expertise in flavor with ['Yellowstone'] fans through the bold and unique flavors of the Yellowstone Seasonings & Rubs," said J.R. Rigley, CEO of The Watkins Co. "We believe that the ['Yellowstone'] Seasonings & Rubs will elevate the quality of ranch-inspired cuisine and comfort foods with our unique and relevant flavor profiles."

"The Cattleman's Cut brand represents high quality craftsmanship, authenticity, Americana, and the hard-working spirit of ranching," said Tom Hernquist, CEO of Oberto Snacks Inc. "The beloved world of Yellowstone aligns perfectly with the Cattleman's Cut brand. We are proud to create the only officially licensed ['Yellowstone'] branded meat snacks."

"['Yellowstone'] Angus Beef Chili delivers authentic, homestyle, Western-inspired cuisine," said CEO Robert Russo from Vietti Foods. "With delicious ingredients and elevated protein content, this chili is the perfect bold and hearty comfort food for unleashing anyone's inner cowboy or cowgirl."

Like the "Yellowstone" franchise, fans can expect the line to continue to grow and evolve. For more information, visit EatYellowstone.com or @EatYellowstone.

Source: Yellowstone