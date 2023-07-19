The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert for Never Any! brand ready-to-eat ham and cheese lunch kits containing chocolate chip cookies that may contain peanut, a known allergen, which is not declared on the finished product label. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers with an allergy to peanut are aware that this product should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the products are believed to no longer be available for purchase.

The ham and cheese lunch kits with the chocolate chip cookies were produced between June 27, 2023, and July 5, 2023. The following products are subject to the public health alert (view labels):

2.9-oz. plastic tray packages containing “NEVER ANY! UNCURED HAM & CHEESE LUNCH KIT” with a Use By date of “SEPT 18 2023”.

The products subject to the public health alert bear establishment number “645” inside the Canadian mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the producing establishment was notified by their chocolate chip cookie supplier that the chocolate chip cookies may contain peanut residue, a known allergen, which is not declared on the label. The producing establishment then notified FSIS that the cookies were used in products distributed to the United States.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers with a peanut allergy who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the public health alert can contact Maple Leaf Foods Inc. at 1-877-526-4520. Members of the media who have questions can contact Maple Leaf Foods Inc. at media.hotline@mapleleaf.com.

Source: USDA FSIS