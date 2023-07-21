The recent IFT First conference in Chicago, Ill., covered a wide range of innovative products and formulations. Food safety was a major topic at the expo, with various educational sessions giving insights and advice for attendees.

What New Challenges Are Arising in Food Safety and How Are They Affecting Consumer Trust in the Food Supply?

This educational session, hosted by Annalee Witte and Jennifer Vahalik, featured panelists Peihua Ma, Ph.D., Hasmik Hayrapetyan, Ph.D., Alison Borgmeyer, MS, RD, and Kris Sollid, RD. While discussing the overall theme of food safety, panelists emphasized the importance of consumer trust. Sollid noted the importance of addressing information quickly, as it is critical in addition to trust and transparency.

Interestingly, Sollid also noted the importance of not leading with science, but rather coming from a perspective of how consumers are feeling. Borgmeyer emphasized the importance of language and using terms that “everyday” people, those who are not involved in the industry, will understand.

Sollid noted the willingness of consumers to trust technology, but Hayrapetyan advised emphasizing technology as a tool rather than a work replacement.

She also discussed the plant-based protein category, noting that just because a protein is plant-based, it does not mean there are no risks involved.

Traceability and FSMA Section 204 implications

Another educational session at the conference discussed traceability and the impacts of the FSMA Section 204(d). This session, hosted by Adam Friedlander, MS, and Sara Bratager, featured four panelists including Andrew Kennedy, MBA, Angela Fields, MPH, Julie McGill, and Ryan Richard, MBA.

This final rule requires multiple food categories, specifically, those included on the Food Traceability List, to maintain traceable records of their products, according to the FDA website. Fields noted that the compliance date for the traceability rule is Jan. 20, 2026. Panelists noted that this date will approach quickly.

To begin compliance with the rule, panelist Julie McGill advised those in the industry to evaluate their role in the supply chain, noting that the rule impacts the entire supply chain. She also advised finding peers within the industry. Fields noted that there is a checklist on the FDA website advising how to being compliance with this final rule.

The panelists also dove into the subject of interoperability, and Fields noted that interoperability can inform more people with data during the event of an outbreak. Andrew Kenny said that, in five years, we should not even remember there is a rule at all—this form of traceability should eventually just be standard practice.