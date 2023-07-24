FSIS is extending the comment period on the proposed determination titled Salmonella in Not-Ready-To-Eat Breaded Stuffed Chicken Products. Published on April 28, 2023, the deadline for comments was originally June 27, 2023. Then, as announced in the May 12, 2023, Constituent Update, FSIS extended the deadline until July 27, 2023. The proposed determination will now be open for comments for an additional 15 days until August 11, 2023.

In the June 23, 2023, Constituent Update, FSIS announced the release of a study on Salmonella in NRTE breaded stuffed chicken products purchased at retail stores. FSIS is extending the comment period in response to a joint request from industry associations for additional time to analyze the results of the study and formulate comments on the impact to the proposal.

Comments may be submitted online via the federal eRulemaking portal, available at www.regulations.gov; by mail sent to Docket Clerk, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food Safety and Inspection Service, 1400 Independence Avenue SW, Mailstop 3758, Washington, DC 20250-3700; or by hand or courier delivery to 1400 Independence Avenue SW, Jamie L. Whitten Building, Room 350-E, Washington, DC 20250-3700. All items submitted by mail or electronic mail must include the agency name and docket number FSIS-2022-0013.

Source: USDA FSIS