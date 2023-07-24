Steakholder Foods Ltd., an international deep-tech food company in the cultivated meat industry, is announcing that it has entered into a Memorandum of Agreement for Strategic Cooperation (MOA) with an accredited GCC-based governmental body as Steakholder Foods' strategic partner to advance food security efforts through the application of Steakholder Foods' groundbreaking 3D printing technology. Commencing with an investment by the strategic partner in the construction of a pilot plant to produce printed hybrid-fish products, the MOA eventually aims to create a first-of-its-kind large-scale production facility in the Persian Gulf region. The agreement foresees a material initial down payment to Steakholder Foods for the procurement of its 3D-printer technologies, followed by a milestone-based sales and procurement plan for industrial-scale output.

Steakholder Foods’ Dropjet 3D-printer. Photo by Shlomi Arbiv.

The MOA is intended to contribute to the scalability of Steakholder Foods' 3D-printed food technology in territories in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which represents the economic union between Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The collaboration between the partners will leverage Steakholder Foods' expertise in providing mature Ready-to-Cook (RTC) 3D printer technologies and customized bio-inks, tailored to produce a wide range of species-specific cultivated fish and meat products, as well as vegetable-based products. The partners also seek to utilize Steakholder Foods' advanced technology to overcome the limitations of traditional fish and meat production, ensuring consistent, nutritious and safe food products that closely mimic the taste, texture and appearance of conventional meat, fish and vegetable-based products. The collaborative efforts outlined in the MOA signify a shared vision and commitment to food security in a future where access to nutritious and sustainable food is within reach for all.

Arik Kaufman, CEO of Steakholder Foods, said, "After intensive years of development, Steakholder Foods is excited to sign this first agreement with a strategic partner, generating our first income stream that represents one of the first substantial income agreements for a company in the cultivated meat industry, a huge step forward. We believe that we have chosen the right partner, and together, we are committed to advancing the cause of food security and creating a positive impact on the world."

Yair Ayalon, VP of business development at Steakholder Foods, said, "This strategic partnership marks a pivotal moment in our journey to commercialize our 3D printing capabilities. Looking ahead, we remain committed to pursuing additional strategic partnerships to enable us to deliver innovative solutions for the foodtech industry."

Source: Steakholder Foods Ltd.