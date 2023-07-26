Beginning Monday, July 31, Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken locations nationwide will offer a brand new Nashville Hot Macaroni and Cheese Bowl. The Nashville Hot Macaroni and Cheese Bowl extends Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken Nashville Hot flavor line, which launched with a hit — the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich. The Nashville Hot Macaroni and Cheese Bowl is only available for a limited time at participating locations.

“The Lee’s Nashville Hot chicken sandwich quickly became a fan-favorite as guests told us, ‘give us more’; so that’s just what we did,” said Ryan Weaver, chief executive officer for Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken.

This new bold and bright item features hand-breaded, premium chicken breast strips tossed in chili pepper, plus savory spices of the Nashville Hot flavor that are all topped on creamy macaroni and cheese. The new Macaroni and Cheese Bowl combines the success of the Nashville Hot flavor profile launched several months ago with the classic taste of warm Macaroni and Cheese for a “best of both worlds” taste.

“Flavor trends point to more heat, flavor and variety within core menu favorites. Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken embraces this flavor exploration, and we are excited to bring the trending Nashville hot flavor to our local communities,” said Dan Sokolik, vice president of marketing for Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken. “Guests will see more menu innovation from our kitchens in the months ahead.”

Guests can use the Lee’s app or order online, at a drive-through, or dine in at participating locations.

Source: Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken