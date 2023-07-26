The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is announcing that E B Express Provisions, a distributor and importer of record located in Newark, N.J., is recalling approximately 622 pounds of the pork and beef bean stew products that were imported from an establishment in Brazil that is not eligible to export meat products to the United States.

The following products are subject to recall, regardless of the product date:

430-gram cans containing “Anglo Feijoada Pronta para servir”.

430-gram cans containing “Bordon Feijoada PRONTO PARA SERVIR”.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “76 S.I.F.” on the can. These items were shipped to retail locations in Maryland, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

The problem was discovered when FSIS conducted recall effectiveness checks for Recall 027-2023 and identified ineligible pork and beef bean stew products from Brazil imported by E B Express Provisions.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ pantries. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Sergio Lopes, president, E B Express Provisions at 973-624-5703 or eb1sergio@gmail.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Source: USDA's FSIS