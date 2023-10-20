The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is announcing that East Coast Food Distributors Inc., the importer of record located in Hudson, N.H., is recalling approximately 7,767 pounds of pork chicharrones products. The products were imported from Colombia, a country ineligible to export meat products to the United States.

The following products are subject to recall, regardless of the product date:

165-gram foil pouch packages containing “De Todito BBQ PARA COMPARTIR” and UPC code 7702189057624.

45-gram foil pouch packages containing “De Todito BBQ” and UPC code 7702189019646.

165-gram foil pouch packages containing “De Todito NATURAL PARA COMPARTIR” and UPC code 7702189057617.

45-gram foil pouch packages containing “De Todito NATURAL” and UPC code 7702189019707.

165-gram foil pouch packages containing “De Todito LIMÓN PARA COMPARTIR.”

45-gram foil pouch packages containing “De Todito LIMÓN.”

The product subject to recall does not bear an establishment number nor a USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to restaurants and retail locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities. Colombia is not eligible to export meat products to the U.S.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in restaurants and consumers’ pantries. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. Restaurants are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website here.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Felipe Duque, owner, East Coast Food Distributors, at 603-438-6051 or felipe.duque@eastcoast-food.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854), or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day here.

Source: USDA's FSIS