With the market launch of the new high-performance PVLH 251 AL system, Handtmann offers medium-scale and industrial sausage producers an automated production process for the portioning, linking and hanging of cooked and dry sausages in cellulose and collagen casing that can dramatically improve their efficiency.

The line is ideally suited for the dedicated production of hot dogs in cellulose and collagen casing, but also for dry sausages, vegan/vegetarian and meat substitute products, as well as the automated production of sausage products for the pet food segment.

This high level of productivity is made possible by short set-up times and minimal casing change times with only one linking nozzle. Casing length options are available up to 580 millimeters for single product lines to maximize effective machine operating time. Reliable casing change is ensured by centering the linking nozzle and simultaneously guiding the casing in the casing spooling unit while a filling product scraper ensures that the linking nozzle is clean at all times to support the highest level of process reliability with the shortest casing change times of less than 2 seconds.

The operator is prompted to refill the casing magazine by an optical signal to maintain continuous production, and the innovative design of the new PVLH 251 voider belt and special voider elements provide particularly gentle positioning of the casing and consistent length. Automatic length checks prevent operating errors with the set portion length and the voider belts automatically matched. The straightforward design of the line offers highly intuitive operation, even for inexperienced operators, preventing incorrect settings and, consequently, rejects.

The hanging unit multiplies the advantages of the new PVLH 251. Flexible hook spacing, adjustable in 5-millimeter increments, ensures that all products are conveyed with optimum spacing for maximum smoke stick efficiency and cost savings in the downstream process. The entire production line can be increased in height by 100 millimeters or 200 millimeters for sausage loops up to a maximum length of 850 millimeters. As an option, the hanging unit can also be equipped with the Handtmann AHE scales that also automatically readjust the filling volume for optimum product weight control at all times, creating cost savings of up to 2%.

Source: Handtmann