The 2024 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) is less than six months away and has already booked 93% of the trade show floor. The 2024 IPPE has surpassed 570,000 square feet of exhibit space and secured more than 1,070 exhibitors. As the only annual exposition highlighting the best of the poultry and egg, meat and animal food industries, the 2024 IPPE will offer timely and important information and an efficient way for producers and processors to find solutions to enhance their operations.

“We are looking forward to seeing everyone at IPPE 2024,” remarked show organizers. “The strong exhibitor participation demonstrates that our exhibitors are enthusiastic about presenting cutting-edge technologies and services that will continue to propel the industry forward.”

Scheduled for Jan. 30–Feb. 1 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Ga., IPPE will bring new experiences and the most current innovations and solutions in the animal food, meat, and poultry and egg industries. IPPE will also feature dynamic education programs focused on the latest industry issues.

Attendee registration will open Oct. 16. For more information about IPPE, visit www.ippexpo.org.

2024 IPPE show hours:

Tuesday, Jan. 30: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 31: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 1: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Made up of three integrated trade shows — the International Poultry Expo, International Feed Expo and International Meat Expo — IPPE is sponsored by the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association, the American Feed Industry Association and the North American Meat Institute.

Sources: IPPE; AFIA; NAMI; USPOULTRY