The American Lamb Board continues to work to increase usage of lamb during the summer season with outdoor cooking campaigns. Most consumers associate lamb with holidays and special occasions. This summer’s campaign, Backyard BaaaBQ, is designed to make lamb an approachable choice for summer parties and to educate consumers about outdoor cooking techniques such as grilling and smoking.

From June to August, ALB is using a number of digital strategies to launch its Backyard BaaaBQ promotion, featuring American lamb burgers, kabobs and chops. Backyard BaaaBQ is reaching consumers through social media posts and ads, email newsletters and food blogs. Check out the ALB consumer site for outdoor grilling and smoking recipes and videos.

“An American Lamb Board strategic marketing goal is to get people thinking about lamb outside of the usual holiday times,” said Peter Camino, ALB chairman from Buffalo, Wyo. “We’re introducing a new promotion this summer that extends our successful adventurous, simple and approachable eating theme.”

Several ALB online food influencers are contributing to the campaign, focusing on easy, approachable, summer grilling recipes. ALB recruited Grill Momma, a new influencer with 82,000 followers and the ability to make grilling fun and easy, to develop two new summer grilling recipes and videos:

Camino noted that Backyard BaaaBQ targets current and likely American Llmb consumers, summer entertainers/party hosts, at-home weekday cooks and anyone who likes to grill. “Backyard BaaaBQ is all about encouraging consumers to enjoy American Lamb outside of the usual holidays. Summer outdoor grilling is definitely the new third season for American Lamb,” said Camino.

Source: American Lamb Board