In markets where buyers and end-users only know the lean, grass-fed beef produced locally, simple tactics are sometimes best to demonstrate U.S. beef’s attributes. In recent months, market development efforts have centered on blindfold taste tests in Guatemala, Panama, El Salvador, Honduras and the Dominican Republic to demonstrate the quality of grain-fed U.S. beef. According to Lucia Ruano, USMEF’s representative in the region, the taste tests are very effective.

"We conduct a two-three hour educational program for importers and their end-user customers, for about 25-30 at a time," Ruano said. "We discuss U.S. beef production with an emphasis on grain-feeding and how quality marbling impacts flavor and tenderness. We conclude with the blindfold taste tests and they are amazed by the flavor and tenderness of U.S. beef. They are especially impressed with the quality of secondary, underutilized cuts. We then discuss how USMEF can work with them to build consumer demand for items in their markets."

Activity funding was provided by the Beef Checkoff Program and Wisconsin Beef Council.

Source: U.S. Meat Export Federation