To capitalize on the Central American region’s passion for the FIFA World Cup, USMEF implemented a soccer-themed promotion with several supermarket chains to grow consumer awareness of U.S. pork’s availability in the retail sector.

USMEF partnered with 22 outlets of supermarket chains Walmart, Supermercado La Torre, Super Fresh, Automercado and Riba Smith in month-long promotions in Guatemala, Costa Rica and Panama. Those who purchased U.S. pork during the promotion earned a spin at a prize wheel that included soccer bags, backpacks, soccer balls and anti-stress balls.

Several U.S. pork cuts were featured during the promotions, including boneless and bone-in pork loin, boneless ham, spareribs, brisket bones, St. Louis ribs and pork feet.

“A key strategy in Central America is promote the nutritional benefits of U.S. pork to consumers[,] and one way we do this is through our involvement in sporting events,” said Lucia Ruano, USMEF representative for Central America and the Dominican Republic. “We saw the World Cup as an opportunity to further associate U.S. pork with sports and healthy lifestyles.”

Ruano added that all participating stores reported significant increases in U.S. pork sales during the promotion. Funding for the promotion was provided by the National Pork Board.

Source: USMEF