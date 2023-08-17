The 2nd Annual Wisconsin Meat Industry Coalition Conference is set for Nov. 1–3. The purpose of this conference is to pursue the quest for common interests among the various sectors of meat and animal industries, explore opportunities for developing a more unified industry voice, and identify collaborative longitudinal opportunities with individual and collective high-impact potential benefit.

A lineup of speakers are slated for helping the Wisconsin animal and meat industries grow, while networking sessions provide ample opportunity to interact with individuals within and among animal agriculture. And, join the celebration of industry, academic, and government achievements with several awards programs, culminating with the Wisconsin Meat Industry Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

More information and registration details can be found here.

Source: University of Wisconsin-Madison Meat Science & Animal Biologics Discovery program