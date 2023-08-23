Wenzel’s Farm, an award-winning, premium provider of high-quality, handcrafted, small-batch meat snacks is announcing that on Aug. 19 they earned the Guinness World Records title for the longest meat snack stick with a single and continuous Wenzel’s Farm Snack Stick that measured 314 feet long. Wenzel’s Farm partnered with Devro, a manufacturer of collagen casings and films, to create a casing that was long enough and strong enough to withstand this record-setting attempt.

Wenzel’s Farm sets Guinness World Records title for longest meat snack stick. Photo credit: Wenzel's Farm.



Wenzel’s Farm hosted a 75th Anniversary celebration on this day. The Guinness World Records adjudicator was on hand to confirm that the record had been set, and a crowd of family, friends, members of the Marshfield community, and valued vendor partners were there to partake in the celebration and have a piece of the 314-foot-long Snack Stick following its record confirmation.

“Wenzel’s farm has been providing quality meat products for 75 years, and setting the [Guinness World Record] for the longest meat snack stick, was the perfect way to celebrate this amazing milestone[,]” said Wenzel’s President Mark Vieth. “It has been an honor to be part of this community for the last 75 years, and we look forward to the next 75. As a company we want to thank everyone who joined us ... in this celebration, helping us be a part of making history, and eating a piece of history ... ”

After the record was set, the entire 314-foot-long, naturally smoked snack stick was then shared with those in attendance so the entire community could play a role in this record-setting event.

Wenzel’s Farm offers 14 snack stick varieties and five varieties of jerky, all of which are crafted in small batches using premium cuts of meat, which are seasoned and naturally hard wood smoked — a tradition that has been in place since the Wenzel’s Family first started producing quality meat products in 1949.

To see the complete line of Wenzel’s Farm products, visit www.wenzelsfarm.com.

Source: Wenzel's Farm