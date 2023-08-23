Prime Shrimp announces the launch of the newest flavor in its growing collection of flavored frozen shrimp: New Orleans Style BBQ. This product launch reinforces the brand’s commitment to upscaling convenience food with a gourmet mindset. By combining easy cooking methods, sustainable sourcing and bold flavor profiles, the Prime Shrimp seeks to popularize at-home shrimp consumption for individuals and families across the United States.

Far from a traditional Texas or Kansas City barbecue, BBQ shrimp combines the tang of lemon butter and Worcestershire sauce with the spice of black pepper and chili flakes. This easy-to-make protein is available online and at select grocery stores across Texas and Louisiana.

Widely considered to have been invented at local restaurant Pascal’s Manale in the mid-1950s, BBQ shrimp is now ubiquitous in New Orleans’ culinary scene, regularly referenced as one of the city’s most iconic dishes. With this new flavor from Prime Shrimp, along with the brand’s “Signature Cajun” and “Louisiana Boil” flavors, fans of the New Orleans cuisine can revisit these Creole and Cajun flavors at home, any time.

Although shrimp dominates the list of America’s seafood preferences, Americans eat an average of 5 pounds of shrimp per capita annually — about 90% less than beef products. For many, the mismatch can be attributed to a lack of familiarity with buying and cooking seafood at home. Prime Shrimp’s boil-in-bag cooking method eliminates the mess and the guesswork, so any consumer can make home-cooked, restaurant-quality shrimp in less than 10 minutes.

"The flavors of New Orleans tell a story about our city’s unique culture," said Matt Rosenthal, commercial manager at Prime Shrimp. "Adding this flavor to our line of sauced shrimp products reflects our love of the city where we began and our desire to share some of its story. The tangy, buttery flavor of New Orleans BBQ is the perfect addition to round out our three local flavor highlights, and we hope they allow customers everywhere to have a glimpse into New Orleans’ culinary traditions."

All Prime Shrimp is sustainably sourced and antibiotic-free. It is peeled, deveined, and packaged in the United States. “New Orleans Style BBQ” is available in half-pound packages — each containing two servings — sold online and at select stores across the Southeastern United States for a suggested retail price of $9.99.

