Verde Farms, a brand of organic, 100% grass-fed, 100% pasture-raised beef, announces its official partnership with True Food Kitchen, an award-winning full-service restaurant and bar serving wholesome food made with quality ingredients. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in both companies' commitment to providing high-quality, sustainably sourced ingredients to their customers.

“True Food Kitchen carefully selected Verde to be our partner for certified organic ground beef because they believe that food sourced the right way is better for the guest, the environment, and the creatures that inhabit it,” said True Food Kitchen’s Senior Vice President of Supply Chain & Sustainability, Kevin Quandt. “Verde’s beef is not only the highest quality, but it also is 100% grass-fed on pastures where cattle roam free 100% of the time—no feedlots, ever.”

Beginning in fall 2023, True Food Kitchen will feature Verde's meats in a diverse range of menu items across its 44 restaurants spanning 17 states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. Among the highlights will be the “O.G. Grass-fed Burger,” with further seasonal menu offerings to follow.

“True Food Kitchen has consistently set a high standard for elevated dining experiences, and getting their stamp of approval that our beef aligns with the experience they want to provide for their guests is a monumental moment for the Verde team,” said CEO and Co-Founder of Verde Farms, Dana Ehrlich. “We're excited to extend our commitment to excellence to even more wellness-focused guests, using this partnership as an opportunity to show that sustainable beef is the way forward.”

This partnership signifies a new chapter for both True Food Kitchen and Verde Farms. Together, they are redefining what sustainable dining looks like, providing guests with the assurance that their culinary choices align with their values and contribute to a more sustainable future.

For more information on Verde Farms, visit verdefarms.com, or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

For more information on True Food Kitchen, visit www.truefoodkitchen.com, or follow them on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

Source: Verde Farms