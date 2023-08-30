The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is announcing that Dean & Peeler Meatworks LLC, a Poth, Texas, establishment, is recalling approximately 1,835 pounds of fresh ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7.

The fresh ground beef products were produced on Aug. 22, 2023. The following products are subject to recall:

1-pound, 5-pound and 10-pound vacuum-sealed plastic bags containing "Peeler Farms WAGYU BEEF GROUND BEEF" with lot code 17836 represented on the label.

5-pound vacuum-sealed plastic bags containing "R-C RANCH TEXAS CRAFT MEATS WAGYU RC13610 STEAKHOUSE BLEND - GROUND BEEF 5 lb" with lot code 17816 represented on the label.

8-ounce vacuum-sealed plastic bags containing "R-C RANCH TEXAS CRAFT MEATS WAGYU RC13603 - GROUND BEEF PATTIES 8 oz" with lot code 17816 represented on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. 51283" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to restaurant locations in the greater San Antonio, Texas, area.

The issue was reported to FSIS after the ground beef product was submitted to a third-party laboratory for microbiological analysis and the sample tested presumptive positive for E. coli O157:H7. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider. E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2–8 days (3–4 days, on average) after exposure to the organism. While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5 years old and older adults. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in restaurant refrigerators or freezers. Restaurants are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

FSIS advises all consumers to safely prepare their raw meat products, including fresh and frozen, and only consume ground beef that has been cooked to a temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit. The only way to confirm that ground beef is cooked to a temperature high enough to kill harmful bacteria is to use a food thermometer that measures internal temperature. Visit https://www.fsis.usda.gov/safetempchart to learn more about safe internal temperatures.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Dustin Dean, co-owner of Dean & Peeler LLC, at 830-484-0012 or dustin@dpmeatworks.com. Members of the media can contact Mysti Richardson, vice president of marketing and brand development of Dean & Peeler Meatworks, at Mysti@deanandpeeler.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Source: USDA's FSIS