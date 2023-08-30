When Hardcore Carnivore, a Texas company that produces meat seasonings and rubs, was offered the chance to produce an exclusive line of real hardwood smoked sausages for Texas retailer H-E-B, they called on the meat science experts at Fort-Worth-based Standard Meat Co. to create a product that truly honors Texas barbecue heritage.

Jess Pryles, the “hardcore carnivore” who developed the sausage recipes, is a live-fire cook, author and self-proclaimed “total meat nerd.” She created Hardcore Carnivore in 2015 with the launch of her Black spice seasoning blend. The Hardcore Carnivore seasoning line now includes a variety of rubs, including Red for chicken and pork and Amplify, a savory boosting powder.

When Pryles learned of the opportunity to create a Hardcore Carnivore sausage line exclusively for H-E-B, she leapt at the chance. Though born and raised in Melbourne, Australia, Pryles now calls Austin, Texas, home, and she was eager to celebrate Texas meat heritage through seasoned sausages.

“Creating these sausages was the next logical step for the Hardcore Carnivore brand,” Pryles said. "All the flavors are designed to recognize and honor different aspects of Texas heritage, which is important for us at Hardcore Carnivore, and also important for H-E-B, a company with such a strong connection to their own Texas heritage."

One of the most important Texas traditions that Pryles — a live-fire expert — was determined to honor was the use of real hardwood smoke on her sausages, not bottled smoke flavor. For a mass-produced product, that dedication presented a technical challenge.

Luckily, Pryles knew where to go to find a production team that could honor her live-fire roots with innovative meat science solutions: Fort Worth's own Standard Meat Co.

"I had a relationship with Ashli [Rosenthal Blumenfeld, Standard Meat Company co-president] as fellow meat industry businesswomen," Pryles said. "So when this project came about, I knew I had the right people to help me bring it to life."

"Helping Jess achieve her culinary vision for these heritage-inspired sausages was a dream project for us," Blumenfeld said. "At Standard Meat, we understand tradition. My great-grandfather Ben Rosenthal started this company in 1935, and we're still family-owned and operated. We honor our heritage today the same way he did back then — by seeking out creative, innovative solutions for each customer's unique needs."

"It was the Standard Meat willingness to support innovation and really work with us that helped get the project off the ground," Pryles said. "When I said that we need to use real hardwood smoke, they figured out a way to do that.

"Now, after two years of relentless pursuit to create the perfect smoked sausages, I am so excited to finally share our new product, available exclusively at H-E-B stores across Texas ... "

The new brand of Hardcore Carnivore premium sausages are certified GO TEXAN by the Texas Department of Agriculture and feature gluten-free ingredients, natural casings, and a real hardwood smoked finish.

The sausages are available in four seasoned varieties: TEX MEX, BEEF (with Beef Brisket), JALAPENO CHEDDAR, and PRIME RIB FLAVOR (with Beef Prime Rib).

"To be able to bring my first protein products to market with a family that has such incredible involvement in the history of Texas meat means so much to me," Pryles said. "Imagine walking into the Fort Worth Stockyards — a legendary location — and getting to work with an innovative meat company that is headquartered at that very place. It doesn't get more Texan than working with the Rosenthal family right in the home of Texas beef."

The Hardcore Carnivore line of made-in-Texas sausages debuted in late July and is now available exclusively at H-E-B stores throughout Texas.

Source: Standard Meat Co.