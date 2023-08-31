The Teton Taste Buds Top Dogs have been honored as a finalist in the Nexty Awards, which recognize the most progressive, impactful and trustworthy products in the natural products industry.

Teton Taste Buds Top Dogs are 85% grass-fed beef and blended with mushrooms, carrots and butternut squash. This product is formulated to be high in flavor and nutrients yet lower in fat, sodium, cholesterol and calories.

When compared to the average hot dog, Teton Taste Buds Top Dogs have:

38% less fat.

27% less sodium.

0 grams sugar.

No added hormones or antibiotics.

No added nitrates or nitrites.

“Kids love the taste of these products and parents feel great about serving them because they are a more healthful, affordable, and convenient solution to get kids to eat better. No sugar, no antibiotics, 50 percent less sodium and 38 percent less fat than the conventional hot dog, powered with veggies and grass fed beef—all rolled into kid-favorite meals,” said Pam Smith, RDN, founder and president of Shaping America’s Plate.

The Teton Taste Buds Top Dogs will be at Natural Products Expo East, held Sept. 20-23, 2023, in Philadelphia. All Nexty Award Finalists will be displayed across from the entrance to Hall B. Winners will be announced live and in person at Expo East on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Interested in offering this and other Teton Taste Buds products? Contact sales@gffoods.com

Source: Teton Water Ranch