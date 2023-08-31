With the annual PACK EXPO poised to return to Las Vegas for 2023, the event’s theme is “Expect Innovation,” with the expo’s agenda aiming to provide meat and poultry processors more solutions and innovations to improve their operational efficiencies.

Produced by PMMI The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, PACK EXPO Las Vegas will have new and expanded show features addressing emerging and impactful industry trends, including:

Targeted Industry Pavilions: Logistics , PACKage Printing, Containers & Materials and Reusable Packaging Pavilions and the newly expanded Processing Zone.

Logistics , PACKage Printing, Containers & Materials and Reusable Packaging Pavilions and the newly expanded Processing Zone. N etworking Events: Including Young Professionals Events and Show Floor Receptions, and the Packaging and Processing Women’s Leadership Network breakfast.

Including Young Professionals Events and Show Floor Receptions, and the Packaging and Processing Women’s Leadership Network breakfast. Sustainability Central: Show floor destination focusing on actionable, sustainable innovations in manufacturing, materials, design and more.

“We believe the entire show will be beneficial to meat and poultry industry professionals, but certain areas will be hot zones, so to speak,” said Laura Thompson, vice president, trade shows, at PMMI. “The Processing Zone, which is currently 50% larger than it was in 2021, is a great place to start your search for front-of-the-line solutions such as homogenizing, heat treating, forming/sizing and coating.”

Thompson added that the Processing Zone will offer a look at solutions to help increase efficiency, achieve total system integration and ensure employee safety.

Located in Sustainability Central will be the Sustainability Stage, where attendees will hear from industry experts on a range of packaging sustainability topics and strategies to help make their brands more sustainable in the future.

Also new at PACK EXPO Las Vegas for 2023, The Logistics Pavilion will offer targeted solutions related to the supply chain, including warehousing, fulfillment, distribution logistics services and transportation providers.

“PACK EXPO Las Vegas will feature discussions on critical, timely industry topics on several distinct show-floor educational stages, including the Innovation Stage, Processing Innovation Stage, Industry Speaks Stage, Sustainability Stage and The Forum,” Thompson said. “Some of the trends that will be discussed at the show are sustainability, automation, AI, workforce and cybersecurity. There will be more than 100 of these interactive, educational sessions taking place during the show.”

An overview of scheduled stage presentations includes: