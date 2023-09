The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service is announcing that Hillshire Brands Co., a St. Joseph, Mo. establishment, is recalling approximately 15,876 pounds of blended meat and poultry smoked sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials — specifically, bone fragments.

The ready-to-eat blended meat and poultry smoked sausage items were produced on June 14, 2023. The following products are subject to recall:

14-ounce cryovac package containing one rope of "HILLSHIRE FARM SMOKED SAUSAGE MADE WITH PORK, TURKEY, BEEF" with lot codes in the form of the establishment number, line number and time of production in hours:minutes:seconds, "EST. 756A 20 19:00:00 through 21:59:59 and EST. 756A 21 19:00:00 through 21:59:59" and use by date of "Nov 11 23" printed on the front of the package.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. 756A" printed on the front of the package. These items were shipped to retail stores in California, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that it received consumer complaints regarding bone fragments in the product. Also, FSIS received one consumer complaint regarding this issue.

There has been one reported oral injury associated with consumption of this product. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Laura Burns, vice president of communications, Tyson Foods, at 479-713-9890 or laura.burns2@tyson.com. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the customer service line at 1-855-382-3101.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Source: USDA's FSIS