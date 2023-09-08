Noodles & Company, a national fast-casual chain with globally inspired noodle bowls, is announcing its latest menu innovation, Chicken Parmesan. Noodles' Chicken Parmesan is a convenient take on a dish with classic Italian flavors that invoke the feeling and flavor of something homemade. Made to order and baked for every guest, this new dish is $10.95 for a limited time and is made with penne noodles, flavorful marinara sauce, crispy parmesan-crusted chicken, melted mozzarella cheese, and a sprinkle of parsley on top.

Noodles Rewards members have exclusive access to try this Chicken Parmesan entree for the next two weeks before the dish is launched nationwide to all guests on Wednesday, Sept. 20. To get the first taste of this dish, anyone can sign up to be a Noodles Rewards member from Wednesday, Sept. 6 through Tuesday, Sept. 19. Learn more at Noodles.com/rewards.

Known for its array of noodle dishes from around the world, the introduction of Chicken Parmesan offers a fresh take on an Italian dish at a value price point and convenience.

"Innovation is at the core of everything we do at Noodles & Company and we're proud to bring a fresh, uncommonly good perspective to a beloved pasta dish. We've been serving made-to-order pastas from around the world since we opened our doors nearly 30 years ago, however, this is the first time we've offered our guests a baked entrée," said Nick Graff, vice president of culinary and executive chef at Noodles & Company. "We are excited for our Chicken Parmesan to further our commitment to nourish and inspire our guests with fresh, handcrafted dishes at an approachable price point."

Noodles encourages guests to step outside of their comfort zones and try something new with the promise that if they don't love their entree, it can be exchanged for a different dish on the menu at no cost. Guests can learn more about this Goodness Guarantee at Noodles.com/goodnessguarantee.

Source: Noodles & Company