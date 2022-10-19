Noodles & Company, the national fast-casual chain known for its globally inspired noodle bowls, best-in-class service, and values-centric culture, is announcing the national launch of Impossible Chicken, a plant-based protein option made by Impossible Foods. Noodles' new Impossible Panko Chicken offering is now available as a protein option across its menu nationwide, as well as part of two new dishes, following successful market tests of both the protein and Impossible Orange Chicken lo mein in March 2022.

In addition to Impossible Orange Chicken lo mein, Noodles has added Impossible Panko Chicken to the fan-favorite dish, LEANguini Rosa. Impossible Orange Chicken lo mein features Asian-style noodles sauteed in orange sauce with snap peas, napa and red cabbage, topped with panko-breaded Impossible Chicken, green onions, black sesame seeds, and cilantro. For a different flavor profile featuring Noodles' beloved Rosa sauce, LEANguini Rosa with Impossible Chicken brings together Noodles' propriety LEANguini noodles with spicy tomato cream sauce, mushrooms, Roma tomato, and spinach topped with panko-breaded Impossible Chicken and parmesan cheese.

Goodness for all

Noodles has something for every lifestyle and dietary preference, including plant-based and health-conscious menu options perfect for guests with a vegetarian, vegan or flexitarian diet. With Noodles' customizable menu, guests can now add Impossible Panko Chicken to any dish. Noodles also offers a nutrition calculator on its website that makes it easy for guests to find a meal that perfectly suits their needs.

"We're intentional about the quality and freshness of ingredients we serve, which made choosing Impossible for the national launch of our newest plant-based protein the obvious choice for us," said Stacey Pool, chief marketing officer at Noodles & Company. "After testing Impossible Chicken in several markets this past spring, we received overwhelming feedback that Impossible tastes just like chicken. This positive feedback coupled with Impossible's values and commitment to the environment made them a great partner for us and I feel confident guests will love this uncommonly good addition to our menu."

Benefits of plant-based protein

Impossible Chicken holds its own on both flavor and nutrition when compared to animal chicken. With a golden, crispy panko breadcrumb coating; a juicy and springy white meat texture; and a savory chicken flavor, it contains 12 grams of protein and no cholesterol per 80 gram serving. It also offers 25% less total fat and 40% less saturated fat per serving compared to the animal version1. In addition to its nutritional benefits, Impossible Chicken is a positive choice for the planet as well, responsible for less land use, water consumption, and greenhouse gas emissions than animal chicken nuggets.

"Noodles & Company has been a fabulous partner. It's been amazing to see them serve our chicken product in a creative and delicious way," said Erin Reynolds, vice president of national food service sales at Impossible Foods. "The market test showed that customers loved having a plant-based option that is as delicious, hearty, and satisfying as their usual go-tos. We think Impossible fans, as well as those who have never tried Impossible before, are going to love Noodles' new menu items."

Goodness guaranteed

All the goodness of Noodles' Impossible Panko Chicken is 100% guaranteed under Noodles' Goodness Guarantee program. Noodles encourages guests to try something new with the promise that if they don't love their meal, the company will exchange it for a different dish on the menu at no cost. Guests can learn more about the Goodness Guarantee at Noodles.com/goodnessguarantee .

Join Noodles Rewards

Becoming a Noodles Rewards member is simple. Guests can sign up for free via the Noodles mobile app or Noodles.com. Upon signing up, new members will earn a free regular entree reward after their first purchase. Guests can conveniently get their Impossible fix via quick-pickup, curbside pick-up, or delivery by placing an order online at Noodles.com, via the Noodles mobile app, or by visiting their nearby Noodles location. Starting November 2022, Impossible Panko Chicken will be available for purchase for just 500 points in the Rewards Store, making it easy to add to guests' favorite dishes. For more details, visit https://www.noodles.com/rewards/ .

Source: Noodles & Company